Human Organoids Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Human Organoids Market is valued approximately at USD 723.40 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Organoids are microscopic, self-organized tissue cultures taken from stem cells. Such cultures can be collected to duplicate much of the intricacy of an organ, or to express preferred aspects of it like producing only convinced types of cells. This market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand in transplants. Earlier its was challenging to provide a transplant as the organs such as kidney, liver, and heart have very few minutes to function properly due to lack of oxygen after a person is declared brain dead. Now with much efficient supply chain and transportation it has become much more convenient. Constant evolution in the genetic codes has made it troublesome to use animals for testing drugs and due to the stringent rules enforced by the government to contain animal cruelty has boosted the human organoid market. In 2019, Organovo partnered with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop stem cell-based bio printed tissue treatment for kidney diseases. However, the market lacks the skilled researchers and scientists needed to bridge the gap between mankind and technology owing to the complications involved in this procedure. Incorporation of cultured cells in a new biological environment can be affected due to various technical challenges.

The regional analysis of global Human Organoids Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for new and improved drugs. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the need to develop cost effective drugs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Human Organoids Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BioIVT (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

ZenBio (US)

Corning (US)

Organovo (US)

Cyprid (France)

Biopredic International (France)

CELLINK (Sweden)

Emulate (US)

Hrel Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Pancreas

Kidney

Lung

GIT

Liver Models

By Usability:

Customized

Ready-To-Use

By Application:

Toxicity

Pathology

Personalized

Regenerative Medicine

By End-User:

Pharma-Biotech

CROs

Academia

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Human Organoids Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors