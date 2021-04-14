High-speed Camera Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global High speed camera Market is valued approximately USD 386.49 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. High-speed cameras are the sophisticated version of normal digital cameras offering high-resolution capacity and ability to capture ultra-high-speed events. Advance technology made it possible to develop high-performance infrared cameras is enhancing the growth of the market. For instance, during covid-19 infrared cameras, are installed in public places such as airports, malls, and railway stations, where they enable precise non-reactive, contactless, and planar recording of surface temperatures. Usage of high-speed cameras in media and entertainment applications is also a major driver for the market and various companies are launching such cameras which have minimum resolution and high data speed for fast workflow. For instance, March 2019 – Phantom High Speed, the leaders in high speed imaging industry launched Phantom VEO 440 that can shoot an event at the frame per second rate of 1,100 at complete 4 MP resolution, 2,000 fps at 1080p HD, and 290,000 fps at minimum resolution. However , For the complete setup it costs approx., USD 150,000 which seems to be high for industry and this may hamper the growth of market. Expansion in the growth of application of high-speed camera in defense industry is upcoming opportunity for the growth.

The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased manufacturing hubs and industrialization. Whereas , North America is second largest region in terms of high speed camera market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Photron

nac Image Technology

Vision Research

PCO AG

Mikrotron GmbH

Optronis

Integrated Design Tools

Monitoring Technology

AOS Technologies

Fastec Imaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Image Sensors

Lens

Batteries

Image Processors

Fans and Cooling System

Memory Systems

Others

By Resolution

2 MP

2 – 5 MP

5 MP and Above

By Frame Rate

1,000 – 5,000

5,000 – 20,000

20,000 – 100,000

100,000 and Above

By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Sports

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors