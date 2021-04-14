GPU as a Service – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The global GPU as a Service market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPU as a service industry helps in delivering enhanced images, including optical effects, seamless motion, and intricate shapes at a faster pace.

Key global participants in the GPU as a Service market include:

S3

AMD

Google

Autodesk

NVIDIA

Peer1 Hosting

ScaleMatrix

AWS

Nimbix

Microsoft

Intel

IBM

Penguin computing

On the basis of application, the GPU as a Service market is segmented into:

Gaming

Design and Manufacturing

Automotive

Real-estate

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Software

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of GPU as a Service Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of GPU as a Service Market by Types

4 Segmentation of GPU as a Service Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of GPU as a Service Market in Major Countries

7 North America GPU as a Service Landscape Analysis

8 Europe GPU as a Service Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific GPU as a Service Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa GPU as a Service Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

GPU as a Service manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of GPU as a Service

GPU as a Service industry associations

Product managers, GPU as a Service industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

GPU as a Service potential investors

GPU as a Service key stakeholders

GPU as a Service end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Features of the GPU as a Service Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for GPU as a Service market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global GPU as a Service market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on GPU as a Service market growth forecasts

