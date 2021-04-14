Global Wellness Tourism Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The growing number of tourists worldwide has increased demand for a variety of wellness services. Additionally, increased tourism expenditure is expected to benefit wellness tourism. Hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, combined with a lack of physical activity, have resulted in an increase in the number of people diagnosed with various lifestyle-related diseases, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels. According to WHO data, the global burden of disease will increase by up to 56% by 2030. As a result, the rising burden of these diseases is expected to increase demand for health-related tourism.

Consumption of such activities has also increased as disposable income levels have increased, particularly in developing regions. Companies in the wellness tourism market have expanded geographical reach through a variety of strategies, including M&A and partnerships. For example, in May 2018, Accor Hotels acquired Mantra Group in order to grow its business, particularly in Asia Pacific. This contributed to the expansion of Accor’s brand portfolio and established Accor as a significant player in the hospitality industry.

In terms of revenue, the lodging services segment held the largest market share in 2018. On the other hand, wellness activities are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as consumers increase their spending on health and wellness. Ayurveda treatments, yoga, meditation, mindfulness training, spa treatments, and agricultural tourism are all examples of wellness activities. Additionally, shopping, dining, and sightseeing are popular activities.

Tourism service providers are rebranding to adapt to changing market conditions and customer expectations. Asaya, a brand for spa therapies, healing practices, and nutrition coaching, was launched by Rosewood Hotels in 2017 in Rosewood Phuket, Thailand. These businesses advertise their products and services directly on their websites, through third-party travel portals, and through promotional organizations.

