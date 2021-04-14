Global Water Treatment Systems Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The global water treatment systems market was worth USD 26.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 7.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027. This can be attributed to rising levels of water pollution, urbanization, and increased health awareness. Government regulations aimed at preventing water contamination are also expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

Reverse osmosis is a process that utilizes a semi-permeable membrane to remove bacteria, harmful molecules, ions, and other undesirable substances from water. The pressure is applied to overcome osmotic pressure, which is a colliding property of a solvent that determines its chemical potential.

The distillation systems segment was worth USD XX billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a healthy clip during the forecast period. This technology is one of the earliest forms of purification. Boiling water to the boiling point causes vapor to rise into a condenser, where it is cooled, condensed, collected, and stored. This process removes the majority of pollutants that remain in the vessel. However, the procedure is not considered completely safe and requires a more thorough examination.

Disinfection is a well-established technology, with a market value of USD XX billion in 2019. Chlorine dioxide, chlorination, ozone, ultraviolet light, and chloramines are all methods of disinfection. A combination of disinfection and conventional treatments such as flocculation, coagulation, filtration, and sedimentation is preferred for optimal results.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market. China’s economic performance is expected to improve significantly in the coming years as a result of massive investments in technology and research. China is making significant changes to the country’s water supply and sanitation infrastructure in order to address a variety of challenges, including economic disparity between urban and rural populations and increasing urbanization. Pollution, contamination, and scarcity of water are also posing problems for the country.

