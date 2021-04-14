Global Text Analytics Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Text Analytics, which studied Text Analytics industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competitive Players
The Text Analytics market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Lexalytics Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
NICE Ltd.
Clarabridge Inc.
SAP SE
Oracle Corp.
Open Text Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
SAS Institute Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Global Text Analytics market: Application segments
Data Analysis & Forecasting
Fraud/Spam Detection
Intelligence & Law Enforcement
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Text Analytics Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Text Analytics can be segmented into:
On-premise
Cloud-based
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Text Analytics Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Text Analytics Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Text Analytics Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Text Analytics Market in Major Countries
7 North America Text Analytics Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Text Analytics Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Text Analytics Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Text Analytics Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Report Key Audience
Text Analytics manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Text Analytics
Text Analytics industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Text Analytics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
