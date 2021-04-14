Global Text Analytics Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Text Analytics, which studied Text Analytics industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competitive Players

The Text Analytics market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Lexalytics Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Clarabridge Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Global Text Analytics market: Application segments

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Text Analytics Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Text Analytics can be segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Text Analytics Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Text Analytics Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Text Analytics Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Text Analytics Market in Major Countries

7 North America Text Analytics Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Text Analytics Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Text Analytics Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Text Analytics Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Text Analytics manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Text Analytics

Text Analytics industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Text Analytics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

