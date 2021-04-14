Global Temperature Loggers market Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2030

Data Loggers are electronic devices that can read, acquire and record data over a defined period of time which is further manipulated and analyzed by the computer to generate useful insights. Temperature data loggers continuously monitor the environmental temperature conditions such as level of humidity, air pressure, water temperature, water level, etc. wherever they are placed. They are used by different industries as per their requirements and relevant uses such as Pharmaceutical, Agricultural, Food, etc. to maintain a certain amount of temperature ensuring that the products are compliant and safe for further use. Temperature data loggers vary based on resolution, display, measurement accuracy, data access, and accuracy.

Global Temperature Loggers market to surpass USD million by 2030. Global Temperature Loggers market is expected to observe a growth in the future owing to its diversified application in different industries and emerging need of controlled environment condition for storage of products at a specified room temperature to improve product efficiency and equipment life. Rising demand for controlled operations in the industries to periodically measure the temperature and ensure that it does not exceed the desired level of temperature is anticipated to boost the growth of the Global Temperature Loggers market in the future.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Nietzsche Enterprise

Signatrol Ltd.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Hioki E.E. Corporation

Elpro-Buchs

In-Situ

Gemini Data Loggers

Other Prominent Players

Global Temperature Loggers Market: Segments

Stand-alone data logger segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Temperature Loggers market is segmented by type into Stand-alone Data Logger, Web-based Data Logger, Wireless Data Logger, and BLE Data Logger. The stand-alone data logger segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone data loggers are capable to record data without being connected to a PC in their built-in memory space and further, the data is uploaded to the PC. Web-based data logger systems can be configured with a variety of external plug-in sensors and transfer acquired data to a secure web server for accessing the data and provide around-the-clock, remote, internet-based access to data using WIFI or ethernet communications or cellular.

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Temperature Loggers market is segmented by application into Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Agricultural Industry, Electronic Industry, and Others. Medical Industry segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Temperature data loggers are used to maintain a temperature for storing vaccines at a specified temperature in the Health care and Pharmaceutical industry to maintain efficiency in cold-supply chains. Likewise, the agricultural industry uses temperature data loggers to monitor the field temperature, food industry maintains temperature for processing of food and eliminates the risk of spoilage.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Diverse uses in different industries

Temperature data loggers have enormous uses based on the nature of industries. Rise in awareness and need for controlled temperature conditions and operations in the business eliminating the risk of losses and maintaining the efficiency and shelf life of the products by maintaining and monitoring the desired level of temperature with the help of temperature data loggers.

Advancement in technology and innovation

Companies are investing in research and development projects promoting innovation and technological developments. Temperature data loggers also contribute towards data security and surveillance such as in marine biology to measure climate patterns and military operations, in environmental concerns measuring the level of air pressure, humidity, etc. in the environment. Data loggers provide test, measurement, and control solutions which is a key factor driving the growth of the global market.

Restraints

High Costs

Higher costs involved in the capital investment for the software solution are the major key factor restraining the growth of the global temperature loggers market.

Global Temperature Loggers market report also contains analysis on:

Temperature Loggers Market Segments: By Type Stand-alone Data Logger Web-based Data Logger Wireless Data Logger BLE {Bluetooth low energy} Data Logger By Application Health and Pharmaceutical Industry Food Industry Agricultural Industry Electronic Industry Others



