Global Supply Chain Management Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The global Supply Chain Management market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Supply Chain Management involves the movement and storage of raw materials, of work-in-process inventory, and of finished goods from point of origin to point of consumption. Interconnected or interlinked networks, channels and node businesses combine in the provision of products and services required by end customers in a supply chain.
Major Participators Landscape


Infor
CloudLogix
Kinaxis
Descartes Systems Group
Manhattan Associates
Logility
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Kewill
JDA Software Group
TECSYS
HighJump
Application Outline:
Transportation & Logistics
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Supply Chain Management Type
On-premise Deployment
Cloud Deployment
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Supply Chain Management Market Intended Audience:
– Supply Chain Management manufacturers
– Supply Chain Management traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Supply Chain Management industry associations
– Product managers, Supply Chain Management industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
