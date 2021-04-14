Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
The global Spear Phishing Protection market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competitive Companies
The Spear Phishing Protection market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
Symantec Corporation
Phishlabs
BAE Systems
Intel Corporation
Mimecast Ltd.
GreatHorn, Inc.
Proofpoint, Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
FireEye Inc.
Application Outline:
BFSI
Government
Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication and IT
Transportation
Education
Retail
Spear Phishing Protection Type
Data Leak Protection
Email Encryption
Zero Day Prevention
Ransomware Protection
Multi-Layered Malware Protection
Social Engineering Protection
Denial of Service Attack Protection
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Spear Phishing Protection Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Spear Phishing Protection Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Spear Phishing Protection Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Spear Phishing Protection Market in Major Countries
7 North America Spear Phishing Protection Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Spear Phishing Protection Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Spear Phishing Protection Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Spear Phishing Protection Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Spear Phishing Protection manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Spear Phishing Protection
Spear Phishing Protection industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Spear Phishing Protection industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
