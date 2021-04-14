Global High Strength Steel Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing production of automobiles and superior properties are the major factors driving the high-strength steel market growth. The automobile industry is expanding rapidly, which is driving automobile production across the world. As the automobile industry is among the largest consumer of this steel, the demand is increasing due to the increasing automobile production. The demand in the automotive industry is derived from the advantages it offers such as better performance, weight reduction, cost-effectiveness, and others. Along with that, the superior physical properties of this steel such as ductility, high formability, and others are making it popular in the industry.

Industry Ecosystem

The value chain of the steel industry consists of multiple steps including sourcing of raw materials, production of steel, transportation, sales, end-use, and recycling. The use of this type of steel has enabled the customers to manufacture products that use less material, reduce cost, are stronger, lighter, and more durable, thus providing more competitive products.

Geographic Overview

Globally, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of steel in the world and thus dominating the high-strength steel market. Developing countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and others are contributing significantly towards the increasing demand for this type of steel due to the expanding automobile industry and rapid industrialization. The European market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, which will provide lucrative growth opportunities to the industry players.

Competitive Insight

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation, Tata Steels Limited, United States Steel Corporation, China Steel Corporation, SSAB, Novolipetsk Steel, Shandong Iron and Steel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Hebei Puyong Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, JSW Steel, and Metinvest Holding LLC are some of the major players operating in the high strength steel market.

