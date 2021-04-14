Global High Strength Steel Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
High strength steel is majorly used for structural applications and is also known as structural steels. It can be produced using or without using small amount of micro alloying elements.
High strength steel is majorly used for structural applications and is also known as structural steel. It can be produced using or without using a small number of microalloying elements. The tensile strength and hardness of this steel require high wear resistance and chipping resistance tooling materials. The tempered and quenched steel are combined to form high-strength and tough steel that are used in a variety of applications in different industries. The global high-strength steel is witnessing good growth in the market, owing to its properties. Some of the quality of this steel includes high strength, high versatility, and formability. This type of steel is typically used in applications where high durability is required.
Industry Dynamics
Growth Drivers
Increasing production of automobiles and superior properties are the major factors driving the high-strength steel market growth. The automobile industry is expanding rapidly, which is driving automobile production across the world. As the automobile industry is among the largest consumer of this steel, the demand is increasing due to the increasing automobile production. The demand in the automotive industry is derived from the advantages it offers such as better performance, weight reduction, cost-effectiveness, and others. Along with that, the superior physical properties of this steel such as ductility, high formability, and others are making it popular in the industry.
Industry Ecosystem
The value chain of the steel industry consists of multiple steps including sourcing of raw materials, production of steel, transportation, sales, end-use, and recycling. The use of this type of steel has enabled the customers to manufacture products that use less material, reduce cost, are stronger, lighter, and more durable, thus providing more competitive products.
Geographic Overview
Globally, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of steel in the world and thus dominating the high-strength steel market. Developing countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and others are contributing significantly towards the increasing demand for this type of steel due to the expanding automobile industry and rapid industrialization. The European market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, which will provide lucrative growth opportunities to the industry players.
Competitive Insight
Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation, Tata Steels Limited, United States Steel Corporation, China Steel Corporation, SSAB, Novolipetsk Steel, Shandong Iron and Steel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Hebei Puyong Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, JSW Steel, and Metinvest Holding LLC are some of the major players operating in the high strength steel market.
