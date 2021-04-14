Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
This latest Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication report published by Global Market Monitor
Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication is an optical communication technology that uses light propagating in free space to wirelessly transmit data for telecommunications or computer networking.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market include:
Lightpointe Communications, Inc.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Trimble Hungary Ltd.
Airlinx Communications, Inc.
fSONA Networks Corporation
IBSENtelecom Ltd.
Mynaric AG
Mostcom Ltd.
SA Photonics, Inc.
Plaintree Systems Inc.
Application Segmentation
Storage Area Network
Data Transmission
Defense
Security
Airborne Applications
Healthcare
Disaster Recover
Last Mile Access
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Transmitters
Receivers
Modulators
Demodulators
Encoders and Decoders
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
