Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Latest market research report on Global External Beam Radiotherapy Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional External Beam Radiotherapy market.
Major Manufacture:
C. R. Bard, Inc. (US)
Elekta AB (Sweden)
Ion Beam Applications (IBA) (Belgium)
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)
Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
Accuray Incorporated (US)
By application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers
Cancer Research Institutes
Worldwide External Beam Radiotherapy Market by Type:
Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)
Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)
TomoTherapy
Stereotactic Therapy
3D Conformal Radiotherapy
Particle Beam Therapy
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of External Beam Radiotherapy Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of External Beam Radiotherapy Market by Types
4 Segmentation of External Beam Radiotherapy Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of External Beam Radiotherapy Market in Major Countries
7 North America External Beam Radiotherapy Landscape Analysis
8 Europe External Beam Radiotherapy Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific External Beam Radiotherapy Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa External Beam Radiotherapy Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
External Beam Radiotherapy Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
