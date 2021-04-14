Global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

Foremost key players operating in the global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market include:

Airgroup

SPT

Symphony (Keruilai)

Kenstar (Worldwide)

Essick

Delonghi

Aolan

Seeley International

PMI

Jinghui

Honeywell

NewAir (Luma Comfort)

Bajaj Electricals

BRIVIS

Excelair

Media

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Climate Technologies

Khaitan

Application Outline:

Residential

Commercial

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Evaporative Air Cooler for Home can be segmented into:

Portable Air Coolers

Window Air Coolers

Whole House Air Coolers

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market in Major Countries

7 North America Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

