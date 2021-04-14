Global Cognitive Data Management Market Business Challenges, Dynamics, Statistics, Revenue and Financial overview

This Cognitive Data Management market report is prepared with the detailed market analysis performed by a team of industry experts, skilful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers. It gives an idea about customers’ needs before propelling any promoting campaign. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. For a leadership and predominant management of products and enterprises, nowadays embracing such Cognitive Data Management market research report is a must.

The Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

IBM

Salesforce

SAP SE

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

The other players in the market are Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Strongbox Data Solutions, Immuta, Attivio, Sparkcognition, Expert System, Cogntivescale, Pingar, and many more.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Solutions and Service), Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

