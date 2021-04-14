Germany Myocardial Infarction Market to Garner Overwhelming CAGR of +5% by 2028 with AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, and Merck KGaA

Germany myocardial infarction market is estimated to grow considerably, at a CAGR of around +5% during the forecast period.

A myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle. The most common symptom is chest pain or discomfort which may travel into the shoulder, arm, back, neck or jaw.

Myocardial Infarction (MI), is permanent damage to the heart muscle. “Myo” means muscle, “cardial” refers to the heart, and “infarction” means death of tissue due to lack of blood supply.

The most common cause of a myocardial infarction is the rupture of an atherosclerotic plaque on an artery supplying heart muscle. Plaques can become unstable, rupture, and additionally promote the formation of a blood clot that blocks the artery; this can occur in minutes.

Top Companies of Germany Myocardial Infarction Market:-

AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, and Merck KGaA.

Germany Myocardial Infarction Market by Type:

Non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI)

ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

Silent Heart Attacks

Germany Myocardial Infarction Market by Device:

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Pacemaker

Catheters

Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD)

Others (Stent Graft)

Germany Myocardial Infarction Market by Diagnosis:

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Chest X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Echocardiography

Others (Blood Test)

Germany Myocardial Infarction Market by Treatment:

Medication

Analgesics

Thrombolytic

Antiplatelet Agents

Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors

Others (Beta-Adrenergic Blockers)

Surgery

Angioplasty

Bypass Surgery

Heart Transplant

Germany Myocardial Infarction Market by End-User:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

