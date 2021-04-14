Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Fractional horsepower (FHP) motor refers to a type of electric motor who possesses power output or rating is less than one horsepower and a rated output power of 746 watts or less. These products are utilized in various household and commercial appliances and they have high utilization in the automotive industry. These motors are extensively used for meeting the compression or motion needs of several devices and equipment from the various applicable industries.

The fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing demand for energy efficient and application specific motors is escalating the growth of fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market.

The product’s wide range of application in the domestic appliance, healthcare, industrial equipment, farm equipment and construction equipment among others acts as one of the major factors driving the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market. The increase in the demand for industry specific and energy-applicable motors in accordance with the needs and demands of the devices and equipment and growing demand for energy efficient and application specific motors accelerate the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market growth.

With the wide ranging Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market report are Bosch, ABB, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AMETEK.Inc., maxon motor ag, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, WEG, Danaher, Nidec Corporation, ElectroCraft, Inc., Regal Beloit Corporation, Allied Motion Inc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, Arc Systems Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

The fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is segmented on the basis of type, phase and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is segmented into AC and DC.

On the basis of phase, the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is segmented into single-phase and three-phase.

On the basis of end-user, the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is segmented into automotive and transportation, household and commercial appliances, medical and healthcare devices, industrial, building and construction, HVAC, water and wastewater, pulp and paper and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors market.

