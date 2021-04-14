Forklift Truck Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale, KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies and more, Forecast 2028

Forklift trucks are utilized to lift and move materials within short distances. Forklift trucks are utilized in several industries for example automotive, food and beverages, construction, consumer goods, e-commerce, and retail.

The forklift truck market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on forklift truck market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The increasing of the construction industry, coupled with swift industrialization, is one of the main factors boosting the growth of the forklift truck market. Forklift trucks are mainly economical, user-friendly, powerful and easy to maintain. As a conclusion, they are broadly utilized for assisting in several industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials, for example wood, steel and mortar. Moreover, the growing of number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries is also offering to propel the growth of the forklift truck market.

The major players covered in the forklift truck market report are Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, class, fuel type, engine type, lifting capacity and end-use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on the product type, the forklift truck market is segmented into warehouse and counterbalance. Warehouse is further sub segmented into pedestrian, rider.

Based on the class, the forklift truck market is segmented into class I: electric motor rider trucks, class II: electric motor narrow aisle trucks, class III: electric motor pedestrian trucks, class IV: internal combustion engine trucks; class V: internal combustion engine trucks, class VI: electric and internal combustion engine tractors, and class VII: rough terrain forklift trucks. The class IV: internal combustion engine trucks is further sub segmented into solid or cushion tires. class V: internal combustion engine trucks is further sub segmented into pneumatic tires.

Based on the fuel type, the forklift truck market is segmented into diesel, gasoline and LPG or CNG, and electric or hybrid.

Based on the engine type, the forklift truck market is segmented into internal combustion (IC) engine power and electric power.

Based on the lifting capacity, the forklift truck market is segmented into < 5 ton, 5 ton – 10 ton, 11 ton – 36 ton, and > 36 ton.

Based on the end-use industry, the forklift truck market is segmented into retail and wholesale, transportation and logistics, automotive and electrical engineering, food industry, and other industries. Other industries are further sub segmented into chemical industry, wooden industry, paper and print industry.

The Forklift Truck market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Forklift Truck market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Forklift Truck Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Forklift Truck market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Forklift Truck market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Forklift Truck market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

