Fog Computing Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Fog computing also called as fog networking refers to decentralized computing infrastructure which is growing as next generation cloud computing. In this computing, the most efficient and logical distribution of computing and storage of data among data source and the cloud is done. Fog computing assists in analyzing the most time sensitive data at the network edge and keeps it close to the generation source. It does not send the massive volume of data to the cloud for storage and analysis.

The fog computing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 56.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on fog computing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the adoption of smart devices among population across the globe is escalating the growth of fog computing market.

The rise in the usage of smart devices to facilitate smart buildings, smart cities, vehicle networks, software-defined networks and smart grids and increasing demand for connected devices among end users are the major factors driving the fog computing market. The increase in demand from automotive sector to support the development of connected fog computing allows numerous features making it ideal platform for delivering an array of smart connected vehicles (SCV), safety, mobility and location awareness, traffic support, real-time interactions, low latency and safety which accelerates the fog computing market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the fog computing market report are Cisco, Microsoft, Arm Limited, Intel Corporation, General Electric, FUJITSU, Schneider Electric, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ADLINK Technology, Dell, Nebbiolo Technologies, FogHorn Systems, SAP SE, AT&T Intellectual Property, Cradlepoint Inc., IBM Corporation, VIMOC Technologies Inc, and Cyxtera Technologies Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Fog Computing Market

The fog computing market is segmented on the basis of computing solution and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of computing solution, the fog computing market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into gateways, routers and switches, IP video cameras, sensors and micro data sensors. Software is further segmented into fog computing platform and customized application software.

On the basis of application, the fog computing market is segmented into connected vehicles, smart grids, smart cities, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, building and home automation, transportation and logistics, security and emergencies and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Fog Computing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fog Computing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Fog Computing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fog Computing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fog Computing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fog Computing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

