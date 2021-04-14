Fluid Power Equipment Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026
Fluid Power Equipment Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026
Fluid power equipments can be defined as those industrial equipments and components that are used for transferring of different liquid types and gases from one particular location to another in various industrial applications. Fluid power is the process of generating power/energy through this transferring wherein hydraulic fluid power utilizes mineral oil or water for energy generation, whereas pneumatics method utilizes air or other associated gases for this method.
Global fluid power equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by governments of Asia-Pacific region to establish home-grown industries.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fluid power equipment market are Bosch Rexroth Corporation; Eaton; Parker Hannifin Corp; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Fluid-Power Equipment Inc; Sparrows Offshore Group Limited; Fluid Systems, Inc.; HYDAC; HAWE Hydraulik SE; Moog Inc.; Bucher Hydraulics GmbH; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Concentric; CASAPPA S.p.A.; Applied Industrial Technologies; CIRCOR International; Crane Co.; Flowserve Corporation; Graco Inc.; Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG and Dover Corporation among others.
Segmentation : Global Fluid Power Equipment Market
By Product
Hydraulics
Hydraulic Pumps
Hydraulic Motors
Hydraulic Valves
Hydraulic Cylinders
Hydraulic Transmission
Hydraulic Filters & Hydraulic Accumulators
Others
Fluid Connectors
Auxiliary Components
Other Accessories
Pneumatics
Pneumatic Pumps
Pneumatic Valves
Pneumatic Actuators
Pneumatic Filter Regulator Lubricator (FRLs)
Pneumatic Fittings
Others
Grippers
Positioners
Guns
By End-User
Hydraulics
Construction
Agriculture
Material Handling
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Defense
Machine Tools
Hydraulic Press
Plastics
Automotive
Renewable Energy
Others
Mining
Commercial Vehicles
Marine
Food & Beverages
Water & Wastewater
Chemicals
Packaging
Semiconductors
Pulp & Paper
Others
Pneumatics
Automotive
Food Processing & Packaging
Chemicals, Plastics & Oil
Material Handling & Assembly
Semiconductors & Electronics
Metalworking
Paper & Printing
Wood & Ceramic
Life Sciences
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Construction
Metals & Mining
Entertainment
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Applied Industrial Technologies announced that they had acquired “Fluid Power Sales”, this acquisition will enhance the expertise of fluid power engineering and its fabrication. The combined expertise will allow for greater customization and innovations for hydraulic product offerings
- In August 2018, Helios Technologies announced that they had acquired Custom Fluidpower Pty Ltd for approximately USD 26 million. Custom Fluidpower is established in Australia providing specialised fluid-power solutions to the various end-use industries ranging from construction, power & energy, agriculture, oil & gas, material handling, mining and others. This will help in significant improvements in the expertise and product offerings of Helios Technologies for fluid-power instruments and solutions
Country Level Analysis
The Fluid Power Equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Fluid Power Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Fluid Power Equipment Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fluid Power Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fluid Power Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fluid Power Equipment market.
