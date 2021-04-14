Exoskeleton Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2027

The Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach USD 4.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing number of patients with body movement disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and strokes are major factors stimulating market demand. This is supposed to increase the need to study and ensure the safety of targeted and specific therapies, circumvent probable shortcomings and evaluate their outcomes. As a result of high effectiveness, many military and healthcare companies are including exoskeleton devices to offer highly effective results to the large population experiencing from target diseases.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Exoskeleton business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Exoskeleton market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Exoskeleton market, focusing on companies such as

Lockheed Martin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, Parker Hannifin, REX Bionics, Ekso Bionics, ATOUN Inc., Cyberdyne, Hocoma, Wandercraft, Revision Military, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Exoskeleton market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Exoskeleton market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Exoskeleton Market on the basis of Mobility type, End user, Type, Technology, Anatomy and region:

Mobility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mobile Exoskeleton

Stationary Exoskeleton

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Healthcare

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powered

Passive

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Electric Actuator

Fuel Cell

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic

Electric Servo

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Anatomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Lower Body

Full Body

Upper Body

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Exoskeleton market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Exoskeleton market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Exoskeleton market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

