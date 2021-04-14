Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2026

The Enteral Feeding Tubes Market research report delivers a thorough analysis of this business sphere with expert insights on the past and present growth matrix. Factors such as driving forces, opportunities, and obstacles that will shape the industry dynamics are explained in detail. Besides, the study meticulously defines the size and shares of the market and its segments, uncovering the key growth prospects in the process.

The enteral feeding tubes market is slated to record noteworthy gains over the forthcoming timeframe due to growing prevalence of chronic and life-style diseases, recent technological advancements towards the development of novel products, increasing preference for home enteral nutrition, and growing awareness regarding the available treatment options. Enteral feeding means taking food through a tube which goes directly to the small intestine or stomach.

In medical terms, enteral feeding is commonly used to mean tube feeding. It is used for patients who have a well-functioning GI (gastrointestinal) tract but are not able to ingest sufficient nutrients orally since they are unwilling or unable to take oral feedings. This might be because of two reasons; one they are physically unable to consume orally or because their oral intake is insufficient. Enteral feeding tubes is generally a straightforward method of nutritional support and needs to be facilitated by a multi-professional team.

The enteral feeding tubes market is divided into various segments in terms of product, disease condition, patient, tube type, tube placement, end-use, and regional landscape.

Based on product, the enteral feeding tubes market is classified into abdominal/ostotomy feeding tube and nasoenteric/nasal feeding tube. Among these abdominal/ostotomy feeding tube segment will witness considerable growth over the coming years. The segment was valued at around $630 million in 2019 owing to increase in prevalence of chronic disorders.

With respect to disease condition, the enteral feeding tubes market is segmented into non-malignant gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, CNS (central nervous system) & mental health, cancer, and others. Among these, non-malignant gastrointestinal (GI) disorders segment is projected to grow at more than 6.6% over the forthcoming time period due to increase in number of people suffering from GI disorders.

Based on patient, enteral feeding tubes market is divided into pediatric and adult. Among these, adult patient segment will witness substantial growth over the coming years. The segment held a majority market share and was valued at over $1,190 million in 2019 owing to growing prevalence of chronic and life-style diseases.

With respect to tube type, the enteral feeding tubes market is classified into temporary feeding tube, long term feeding tube, and short-term feeding tube. Among these, long-term feeding tube segment is projected to grow at 5.9% over the forecast time period owing to increase in need of direct nutritional support to the critically ill patients for longer duration. As per suggestion by American Gastroenterological Association, the tube feeding is recommended for 4 to 6 weeks or may be more.

Based on tube placement, the enteral feeding tubes market is categorized into endoscopic placement, surgical placement, and without surgery. Among these, endoscopic placement segment was valued at around $230 million in 2019 owing to recent technological advancements in order to develop novel products.

In terms of end-use, the overall enteral feeding tubes market is bifurcated into hospitals, home care, and others. Among these, homecare end-use segment is estimated to grow at around 6.2% through the estimated time period owing to increasing preference for home enteral nutrition.

From a regional frame of reference, Latin America enteral feeding tubes market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. The region was valued at more than $160 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at 6.2% over the forecast time period owing to growing awareness regarding the available treatment options.

