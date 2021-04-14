Embossed Film Market – Detail Analysis and Growth Prediction with CAGR of XX%, Industry share, Size and Price

Micro-embossed Film Technology in Aprons Benefits Medical Works during Coronavirus

Flexible film manufacturers are utilizing the micro-embossed film technology to produce protective aprons amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For instance, Skymark— a provider of flexible film packaging solutions, is increasing its focus in medical, hygiene, and food sectors to develop protective aprons containing the antimicrobial technology. This is evident since the U.S., India, Brazil, and France are under scrutiny for high prevalence of coronavirus cases. Since the global economy is witnessing a slowdown, companies in the embossed film market are diversifying their supply chains to generate revenue opportunities.

People have become increasingly conscious about infection-causing coronavirus pathogens. This has triggered the popularity of protective aprons, which are under evaluation by regulatory organizations. However, travel restrictions and volatile demand and supply for personal protective equipment (PPE) have added to the challenges of manufacturers in the embossed film market. Hence, manufacturers are relying on local production strategies to meet demand of end users.

Polymer and Chemical Industries Trigger Demand for Embossed Polyethylene Films

Polyethylene films are expected to hold the highest share, in terms of volume among all material types, of the embossed film market. As such, the market is predicted to cross an output production of ~115,784 million units by 2028. This is evident since manufacturers are deploying innovations primarily in polyethylene films. For instance, Solvay— a multi-specialty chemical company is increasing its focus in diamond embossing for polyethylene films engineered for polymer and chemical industries. Manufacturers are boosting their production capacities in regions of Europe, Asia, and North America to capitalize on incremental opportunities.

Embossed polyethylene films are being used for routine applications, such as a release carrier for prepregs and adhesive films. Manufacturers in the embossed film market are unlocking business opportunities in vacuum table operations such as automated prepreg cutting equipment. Other applications of embossed polyethylene films involve its role as low temperature release films.

Lack of Filmic Substrates for Labelling Applications Hinder Market Growth

The embossed film market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.4 Mn by the end of 2028. However, there is a need for more options in filmic substrates that can embody intricate eye-catching designs for F&B (food & beverages) brands. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities in premium-quality embossed films. For instance, Innovia Films— a producer of specialty biaxial-oriented polypropylene films for packaging and labels, launched the Rayoface™ mBoss, a long lasting embossed film that offers high conversion and labelling efficiencies to brands.

High performance embossed films are being used for enhancing shelf appeal, which ultimately results in increased product sales. Companies in the embossed film market are increasing the availability of films with long lasting premium embossing performance to incorporate eye-catching print capabilities that are similar to paper-like surfaces.

Embossed Holographic Films in Demand for Anti-counterfeit Applications

The demand for brand enhancement and aesthetic packaging is creating business avenues for manufacturers in the embossed film market. UFlex— a provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is producing embossed holographic films that cater to brand enhancement and textile value addition. The growing need for anti-counterfeiting solutions is another key driver bolstering growth for the embossed film market, which is slated to clock a CAGR of 3.5% during the assessment period.

Manufacturers are innovating in holographic self-adhesive security labels with registered lens. They are increasing awareness about brand protection for goods and important documents. Manufacturers are producing embossed films with high-level of opacity and are compatible with a wide range of inks, foils, and textured varnishes. They are investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India to meet high quality standards of end-use clients.

Micro-embossed Finish Deliver More Comfortable Touch Compared to Traditional Embossed Films

Apart from automobile and construction applications, manufacturers in the embossed film market are tapping into revenue streams in medical and hygiene sectors. With the help of the cast film extrusion technology, manufacturers are innovating in embossed polyolefin films that offer consistent high quality to customers. Manufacturers are increasing efforts to deploy micro-embossed finish in films in order to deliver a more comfortable and natural touch compared to traditional embossed films.

Multiple layers of coextruded films with micro-embossed finish offer full barrier against bacteria and virus, which has become an important requirement for end users in F&B and medical sectors during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Mergers and acquisitions play an important role for market growth, where German manufacturer of plastic films, RKW Group, has decided to sell its production of embossed films and laminates to ACE, another competitor in embossed films and laminates.

Eye-catching Prints and Foiling Capabilities in Films Critical For Enhanced Brand Experience

Companies in the embossed film market are increasing efforts to meet specialized needs of customers in the single-use hygiene and medical segments. Moreover, manufacturers are developing leading edge products for construction and automotive sectors. Embossed sheets have become customary in commodity distribution packing, office supplies, and sundry goods applications. Manufacturers in the embossed film market are participating in third-party trials to demonstrate robustness and longevity of embossed films.

Eye-catching prints and foiling capabilities are critical in embossed films. In order to achieve this, manufacturers are adopting the advanced polymer technology to gain a competitive edge in the market landscape. They are maintaining steady supply chains with customers to enhance brand experience involving newly launched products. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities in label and security films.

