Distributed Antenna System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is valued approximately USD 7.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. DAS, a network of separated antenna nodes attached to a common source via a transport medium which provides wireless service within a dedicated area. The sector is growing significantly as the growing number of consumers rely heavily on wireless connections, the growing trend of being connected is expected to influence the adoption of distributed antenna systems. With the poor connectivity in the cities due to the usage of Low E-glass in tall buildings which, acts a barrier for the wireless signals. It has become particularly important to provide wireless connectivity thus, to provide better wireless solution Distributed Antenna System is the need of the emerging telecom market. As of November 2019, Boingo Wireless, Inc. launched neutral host cellular DAS and Wi-Fi networks at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The company has built a network at MSY to facilitate the expand mobile data demands of the 5G era. This enables the users to access high spend Wi-Fi with speed up to 100 mbps. As of October 2019, Corning and Intel (US) partnered up to accelerate the availability of 5G in buildings. The collaboration of both the companies will host a virtual platform for Corning’s 5G network solutions powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel FlexRAN Reference Software Architecture. . The sophisticated installation of DAS with the area and the government polices need to be fulfilled to proceed, along with the high cost of the hardware (Hubs, Antenna, Radio heads, e.tc) associated with DAS can hamper the progress and restraint market growth.

The regional analysis of global Distributed Antenna System-market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of mobile communication device and adoption of wireless connectivity.

Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The main factor is the growth in the number of users relying on wireless connections thus, there would be lucrative growth prospects for the Distributed Antenna System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CommScope (US)

Corning (US)

Axell Wireless (UK)

Comba Telecom (China)

SOLiD Technologies (South Korea)

American Tower Corporation (US)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Bird Technologies (US)

Boingo Wireless, Inc (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Components

Services

By Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor

By User Facility

>500 K SQ. FT

200 K-500 K SQ. FT

<200 K SQ. FT

By Ownership Model

Carrier

Neutral-Host

Enterprise

By Vertical

Commercial

Public Safety

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Antenna System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors