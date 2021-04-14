Demolition Robot Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | by Product Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Demolition Robot Market by Product type, Application, and Sales: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global demolition robots market size was valued at $234.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $633.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Demolition robots are the specially designed robots, which can be operated from the distance with the help of remote control. Use of demolition robots is a safer alternative for the manual demolition of the concrete structure. Demolition robots are available in various sizes, powers, and attachments. They can be fit in small space and can complete the demolition work smoothly. Safety is a major concern in the demolition operation at any construction sight.

The demolition robot market is projected to grow in coming years, due to advanced technologies and introduction of high-performance robots in the global construction machinery market. The demand of demolition robots is growing in the reconstruction and construction services industry, from emerging countries. High demand for reconstructions from urban areas in the developed and emerging countries drives the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of demolition robots in the first and second quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the demolition robots market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for precision from developing countries, including India, China, and others; thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the demolition robots around the globe.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the manufactured housing market include BROKK GLOBAL, Conjet AB, Husqvarna AB (publ), Giant Hydraulics, Epiroc, SMP, Darda, SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V., TEI ROCK DRILLS, TopTec Benelux BVBA. Partnership, and product launch are the key strategies being adopted by key players to remain competitive in the market.

Global Market Segments

By Product Type

Mini

Medium

Large

By Application

Construction

Mining

Tunneling

By Sales

New equipment sales

Aftermarket sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

