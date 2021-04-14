Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis|NeuroPace, Boston Scientific, Fisher Wallace, SceneRay

Businesses are highly relying on the different segments covered in the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market research report which gives better insights to drive the business into right direction. This report also provides information regarding Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2027.The competitive analysis is performed in this reliable Deep Brain Stimulation Systems report which covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape of the market which aids businesses characterize their individual strategies. With this market report it becomes easier to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This winning Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market research report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. DBMR Analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 1,954.35 million by 2027 from USD 1,017.57 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Overview:

Deep brain stimulation systems is playing significant role to enable doctors to make appropriate clinical and diagnostic decisions across various levels of health care services. Increasing demand for diagnostic tests is augmenting the market growth as they are used for clinical diagnoses tests.

Deep brain stimulation systems demand has been increased with rising cases of neurological disorders as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. For instance, in January 2019, Abbott announced that they have received CE mark approval for their Bluetooth-enabled software upgrades to all currently installed Infinity DBS systems which deliver MR-conditional labelling and innovative features. After receiving CE mark approval, the company commercialize and expand their business in the market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market are shown below:

By Product Type (Single-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator, Dual-Channel Deep Brain Stimulator)

By Application (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, Epilepsy, Dystonia), Type (Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable)

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Neurological Clinic)

List of Companies Profiled in the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Report are:

NeuroPace, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Fisher Wallace

SceneRay Corporation, Limited

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

MEDTRONIC

Abbott

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market-Geographical Segment

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, BeNeLux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Deep brain stimulation systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and type, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into single-channel deep brain stimulator and dual-channel deep brain stimulator. Single-channel deep brain stimulator segment is dominating the market because single channel deep brain stimulators hold the highest market share as they have existed in the market before the dual channel models that accounts for high penetration. Moreover, single channel stimulators are highly preferred in treatment of Parkinson’s disease that adds to the overall share of these systems.

Rising cases of neurological disorders across the world is one of the prominent factors for growth of this market. Neurological disorders include various neurologic diseases which affect the brain and the autonomic and central nervous systems. There are more than 600 diseases of neurological disorders. Types of neurological disorders are including, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Tourette’s syndrome, among others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, millions of people are affected by the neurological disorders. Each year more than 6 million people die due to stroke. Worldwide 50 million people have epilepsy disease. 80% of deaths due to the neurological disorders take place in low- and middle-income countries.

The deep brain stimulation surgery is used to treat a number of neurologic disorders diseases. In 1997, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the deep brain stimulation surgery for essential tremor; in 2002 and 2003, FDA approved deep brain stimulation surgery for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and dystonia respectively

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, epilepsy, obsessive-compulsive disorder. Parkinson’s disease segment is dominating in the market due to high volume of deep brain stimulator implantation. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is the most commonly performed surgical treatment for the neurological disorder especially Parkinson’s disease. In addition, rising incidences of Parkinson disease across the globe is further fuelling the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, in the U.S., it is estimated that each year 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rechargeable and non-rechargeable. In 2020, rechargeable segment is dominating in the market because these systems have high adoption than non-rechargeable systems due to their longevity. Moreover, these systems are usually smaller, lighter, and offer less discomfort as compared to the traditional ones.

