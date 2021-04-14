Decorative Coatings Market 2021| Focus on Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Decorative or architectural coatings are used to provide an aesthetic finish to the interior and exterior surfaces of commercial and residential buildings. The primary objective of the coating is to serve decorative purposes while also protecting against corrosion, cracks, water drainage, fungus, moisture and UV radiation. These coatings enhance the visual appeal of the substrates in coating ceilings, wooden floorings, metal objects as well as plastic materials.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The decorative coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in expenditure in construction and renovation of buildings with rising disposable incomes of individuals. The growth of decorative coatings market is further attributed to the trending DIY ideology and development of durable coatings with better performance as well as aesthetics. However, stringent government regulations on use of toxic organic chemicals may affect the growth of the decorative coatings market negatively. On the other hand, introduction of water-borne technology in decorative coatings is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market players.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Decorative Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of decorative coatings market with detailed market segmentation by resin, technology, application and geography. The global decorative coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading decorative coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global decorative coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology and application. Based on resin, the market is segmented as acrylics, polyurethanes, alkyds, vinyl acetate emulsions, epoxies and others. The market on the basis of the technology, is classified as water-borne, solvent-borne, UV-cured and others. By application, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global decorative coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The decorative coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting decorative coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the decorative coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the decorative coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from decorative coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for decorative coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the decorative coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key decorative coatings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

NIPSEA Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

