COVID-19 Impact on Detergents Market Revenue worth US$ 157 Bn by 2027

Detergents Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global detergents market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027

Detergents are mixture of surfactants and other chemicals that possess high-quality cleansing properties in diluted solutions. Compounds such as alkyl benzene sulfonates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and sodium laureth sulfate are the primary constituents in detergents.

Based on product, the anionic detergents segment accounted for a key share of the global detergents market in 2018. Anionic detergents contain anionic surfactants, which are cost effective and easy to manufacture. Thus, the less complex production process and cost effectiveness of anionic surfactants make anionic detergents highly attractive in the global detergents market.

In terms of form, the powders segment dominated the global detergents market in 2018. High consumption of powder detergents in laundry care applications can be ascribed to the cost effectiveness of these detergents to other forms of detergents.

In terms of value, the detergents market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, led by the growth in metal manufacturing and construction industries in the region

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74654

Rise in Demand for Laundry Detergents to Fuel Global Detergents Market

Demand for detergents has been rising significantly in the laundry care application since the past few years. This can be ascribed to the growth in per capita consumption of detergents, primarily in developing countries across the globe.

Establishment of FMCG distribution network, increase in sale of washing machines for domestic and commercial purposes, and rise in awareness about advanced products & their benefits among end users have augmented the adoption of laundry detergents in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil

Demand for liquid laundry detergents and monodose laundry detergents has been increasing in North America and Europe due to their effective cleaning and ease of handling. This is anticipated to drive the demand for detergents across the globe.

Health and Environment Related Concerns Regarding Usage of Synthetic Detergents to Pose Significant Challenges

Health and environment related concerns, such as skin & eye irritation, regarding the usage of synthetic detergents due to chemical components of detergents have boosted the popularity of bio-based ingredients, primarily in personal care, household cleaners, and domestic laundry care applications of detergents

Detergents are discharged into natural source of water through domestic and industrial wastewater. These detergents can hamper aquaculture and pollute the water extensively. Thus, governing bodies in North America and Europe are imposing stringent environmental regulations to curb the harmful effects of detergents by regulating the composition of various chemical-based ingredients. This is projected to hamper the global detergents market during the forecast period.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-manufacturers-focus-to-produce-lightweight-vehicles-boosts-demand-avenues-in-automotive-lightweight-materials-market-tmr-301148601.html

Asia Pacific Expected to Remain Highly Lucrative Region of Global Detergents Market

In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for ~35% share of the global detergents market in 2018

Constant demand for laundry detergents in Asia Pacific, owing to the rise in per capita consumption of detergents in emerging economies such as China, India, and ASEAN is expected to drive the detergents market in the region

Growth in penetration of washing machines and rise in adoption of premium FMCG products in China, India, and ASEAN have augmented the demand for advanced products such as liquid laundry detergents and efficient household cleaners. Furthermore, expansion of the personal care industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to positively impact the demand for detergents in the region.

Increase in demand for animal care products due to commercialization of application-specific detergents such as animal hygiene in North America and Europe is projected to boost the detergents market during the forecast period

Request for Custom Research at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=74654

Detergents Market: Competition Landscape

The global detergents market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and global players. The top five players held around 45% to 50% share of the global market in 2018.

Key players operating in the global detergents market are Huntsman Corporation LLC, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Stepan Company, Oxiteno, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A K ChemTech Co. Ltd, LANXESS, Diversey, Inc., CID LINES N.V., Holchem Group Ltd., Christeyns NV, Ecolab Inc., Kersia Group, Virox technologies Inc., DeLava, Neogen Corporation, and Theseo Group

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74654