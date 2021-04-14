Constipation Laxative Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2030

The global constipation-laxative market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). The adoption of Sedentary lifestyles have induced unhealthy eating habits and inadequate exercise. As a result of prolonged inactivity, water consumption has also diminished. Since water is an important element to regulate proper bowel movement, its absence has led to increased incidences of constipation and other irregular bowel movements.

The market for constipation laxatives has found increased sales amongst the pool of patients with existing chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypothyroidism and anorectal disorders. A recent study has revealed that six out of ten diabetics report experiencing constipation. Diabetes causes diabetic neuropathy which can damage the vagus nerve, which controls the movement of food through the digestive tract. Due to this, solid wastes are not processed properly, leading to constipation.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a minimal impact on the constipation laxative market growth, attributed to a robust supply chain and adequate inventory of essential drug formulations. Moreover, the easing of lockdowns across several countries has eased backlogs on logistical capabilities, making it easier for key players to transport their finished products and procure important raw materials.

Key Takeaways of Constipation-Laxative Market Study

Bulk Forming emerged as the largest segment by mode of mechanism representing 36% of revenue share in the constipation-laxative market in 2019. This is attributed to be prescribed as a first line of therapy for the constipation treatment to soothe bowel movement. Bulking- forming agents absorb water and swell in the intestines to create a softer, bulky stool that is easy to pass.

By route of administration, oral accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Oral laxatives are medicines taken by mouth to encourage bowel movements to relieve constipation. Rectal laxatives are usually used for children in case of constipation.

Retail pharmacies accounted for major revenue share of 45% owing to its OTC product which easily procured by any individual experiencing an upset stomach, aiding the growth of laxative market.

Cumulatively, North America and Europe are expected to contribute more than 60% market share, with North America expanding at a CAGR of ~5.5% during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of constipation, rising awareness of gastrointestinal diseases within the general population and government support for quality healthcare contributed to the dominance of North America in the constipation-laxative market.

“The scope of the constipation laxatives market is set burgeon immensely in the future, attributed to increasing prevalence of constipation disorders. Market players have strengthened their operations in the hot spots by virtue of a combination of various strategies and leveraged their presence,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Acquisition Strategic Focus of Constipation-Laxative Manufacturers

Acquisition strategy helps in complementing life sciences offering with innovative products which create the significant value to organization. For example, in March 2018, Mallinckrodt plc, a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, closed the acquisition of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, including its commercial and development assets. This acquisition provides an opportunity to leverage their industry-leading capabilities and R&D expertise to accelerate innovation.

COVID-19 Insights:

While the entire world grapples with the COVID-19, the constipation laxative market has experienced minimal disruptions in its operations. This continuity of business is attributed to a robust supply chain in the form of powerful distribution networks to transport the relevant drugs to patients in need. Moreover, prominent laxative manufacturers have produced adequate inventory, thus avoiding a situation of an acute shortage. Consequently, the constipation laxative market is poised to remain afloat throughout the duration of the pandemic.

