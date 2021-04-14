Connector Market Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Challenges 2026

The latest Connector Market report is designed to help businesses ease surviving and succeeding in this vertical. It examines the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and key developments pivotal to industry growth in the forthcoming years. The forecasts, evaluations, and estimations carried out in this report are all based on market augmentation history and current business landscape. Proceeding further, the research literature outlines the factors affecting the progression of each industry segment. Apart from this, it incorporates latest data pertaining to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on this domain.

It is estimated that global connector market size will experience notable growth by 2026, with widespread use across a wide range of end-use sectors. Growing expansion of telecom, automotive & transportation, computer & peripherals and several other industries is likely to create a significant demand for these components.

The various types of connectors include IO connectors, PCB connectors, fiber optic connectors, circular connectors, and others. The demand for circular connectors is projected to grow substantially by 2026, owing to their capability to provide a smooth performance even under extreme conditions. It is designed to transfer data reliably and securely while withstanding extreme environments.

RF coaxial connectors have been increasingly gaining traction and are slated to witness an increased demand by 2026, with the growing need for wireless data transmission via numerous smart devices. They are mainly used in applications that require transmission radio frequency signals. These connectors provide a much higher level of screening compared to conventional open connectors.

The other products include RAST connectors, rectangular connectors and modular connectors, among others. These connectors are poised to witness a notable demand over the next few years as well. Telecom, automotive, transportation, computer & peripherals, and industrial, among others, are the major end-users of connectors. The demand for connectors across the transportation industry is expected to rise considerably by 2026. With ongoing advances in the transportation sector, the demand for connectors with excellent mechanical characteristics and high resistivity has been increasing.

Connectors will likely witness a significant adoption across the industrial sector, with growing application in various industrial applications. Ongoing digitalization and automation in industrial processes has augmented the need for reliable, efficient, and high-quality connectors. In high-reliability industrial applications, most connectors used are circular in cross section with circular contact interface geometries and a cylindrical housing.

The others end-use segment includes medical devices, military, construction machinery, and renewable energy sectors, among others. Connectors are expected to experience a robust demand across these industries in the near future.

Renewable energy connectors, also known as alternative energy connectors, mainly include photovoltaic connectors, EV charging connectors, and connectors specifically designed for hydro power, solar energy, geothermal energy, or wind turbines.

In terms of the regional landscape, the connectors industry in Europe is slated to record commendable gains by 2026, with growing expansion of ITES and data centers. These trends in turn have propelled the need for reliable and efficient communication devices and equipment, including connectors.

Latin America connectors industry is projected to witness notable growth with growing implementation of electronics components in vehicles. Increased investments in the automotive & transportation sector have created a strong demand for fiber optics connectors to ensure a seamless, secured, and reliable connection.

