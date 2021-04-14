Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is expected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Demand management solutions are required to get the visibility required for the growth of the business by keeping the customers and stakeholders connected to empower the decision makers make real-time decisions by analyzing real-time demand information. The increase in the need for demand management solutions by business to improve profitability with enhanced capability of prompt demand identification is estimated to stimulate the market growth.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Supply Chain Management business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Cloud Supply Chain Management market, focusing on companies such as

Oracle, SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhatten Associates Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill Inc., Tecsys Inc., Logility Inc., Cloud Logix Inc. and Kinaxis Inc.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Cloud Supply Chain Management market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Cloud Supply Chain Management market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global cloud supply chain management market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, size of organization, industry vertical and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Procurement & Sourcing

Order Management

Transportation Management

Sales & Operation Planning

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Inventory & Warehouse Management

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Hybrid

Public

Private

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Cloud Supply Chain Management market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

