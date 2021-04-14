Cellulose Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The Cellulose Market research report delivers a thorough analysis of this business sphere with expert insights on the past and present growth matrix. Factors such as driving forces, opportunities, and obstacles that will shape the industry dynamics are explained in detail. Besides, the study meticulously defines the size and shares of the market and its segments, uncovering the key growth prospects in the process.

Reports estimate that the global cellulose market will record commendable gains by 2026, with consistent product demand across numerous end-use verticals including food & beverage, cosmetics, paper, and textiles, among others. Industrially, cellulose is largely used in the production of paper and paperboard products.

Smaller quantities of the material are converted into numerous derivatives such as rayon and cellophane. Cellulose used in industrial applications is mainly derived from cotton and wood pulp. It has very semi-synthetic derivatives that find extensive application in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

Based on modification, global cellulose industry is bifurcated into modified and unmodified. The demand for modified cellulose is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% through 2026. This demand can be attributed to increasing adoption rate of the substance in textile and paper industries. Unmodified derivatives of cellulose are often used as emulsifiers and colloidal stabilizers in food processing and pharmaceutical sectors on account of their non-toxic characteristics. The pressing need for thin, lightweight, and natural product derivatives will certainly boost the demand for modified cellulose products.

In terms of the manufacturing process, global cellulose market is segmented into cellulose ethers and viscose. The cellulose ethers segment is projected to grow substantially by 2026, due to availability of a large number derivatives including ethers, esters, micro fibrillated cellulose (MFC), and nitrocellulose. These compounds are witnessing a surging demand across food & beverage, cosmetics, textiles, paper, and pharmaceutical sectors.

On the basis of purity, global cellulose industry is classified into below 85%, 85% – 95%, and above 95%. The 85-95% purity cellulose segment is slated to witness a substantial demand in the near future. This can be associated with it lower costs and growing use in paper, paperboard, and packaging applications. However, these products do not offer a desirable appearance in non-woven products due to high strength, which may affect the product adoption to some extent.

The consumption of cellulose and its derivatives in Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2% through 2026. The regional product consumption will likely be driven by South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the U.A.E where there is an increased demand for sustainable solutions in the paper, packaging, and textile sectors.

Cellulose manufacturers and suppliers are expected to witness promising opportunities. However, they will need overcome certain challenges in terms of legal conditions, potential political uncertainties, and availability of myriad product alternatives in the market.

Major players in the region are focusing on producing wood free paper for use in manufacturing coated and uncoated paperboard, containerboard, as well as consumer and industrial packaging. These trends will certainly augment the demand and consumption of cellulose obtained from non-wooden sources.

