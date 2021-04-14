Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

The global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 70,026.4 Million by 2028, and register a rapid CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market is expected to increase significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Blockchain Technology in BFSI industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain technology in BFSI market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Consortium blockchain Private blockchain Hybrid blockchain Public blockchain

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Services Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Record keeping Compliance management Smart contract Digital currency Payment Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Insurance Banking Non-banking financial company



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain Technology in BFSI market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….