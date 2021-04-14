Blockchain in retail Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

The global Blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Blockchain in retail industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Application Provider Middleware Provider Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Identity Management Compliance Management Payments & Smart Contracts Loyalty and Rewards Management Supply Chain Management Advertising Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain in retail market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain in retail market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain in retail market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain in retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….