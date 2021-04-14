Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2021-2027

The Blockchain Identity Management market report gives thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report provides records starting from the base year (2020) and stretches until the forecast period (2019-2026). The chapter of the competitive landscape is presented well in the research report and is analyzed based on the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis. The Blockchain Identity Management industry analysis report is vital for the customary key participants as well as for the new entrants in the market that offers in-depth market insights. The report can be effectively used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market. The research provides benefits to identify market opportunities and the latest trends.

Blockchain Identity Management Market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

The blockchain identity management market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the blockchain identity management market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The global blockchain identity management market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the blockchain identity management market that are derived from SWOT analysis

Prominent Market Players: Blockchain Identity Management Market Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID,

IBM Corporation

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York, USA. IBM Corporation is engaged in production and selling of hardware, middleware and software. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 79,591 Million. The company has its geographic presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Some of the subsidiaries are FileNet (USA), Trusteer (USA), Urbancode (USA), The Weather Company (USA), IBM Global Services (USA), SoftLayer (USA) among others.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Washington, USA. Microsoft is engaged in enabling digital transformation of the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. The company provides product in windows, office, devices & more, apps, business, developer & IT and more. The business segments in which company operates are productivity & business processes, intelligent cloud and more personal computing. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 110,360 million.

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in California, USA. Oracle is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling of application, platform and infrastructure solutions for information technology environments. The company provides various products in categories of Cloud, Software, Hardware, Solutions. The business segments in which company operates are cloud & license, hardware and services. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 39,831 million.

“Product definition” Blockchain identity management offers a secure and decentralized solution for digital identity enabling distributed trust model. The blockchain technology is transforming the existing identity management system by offering the self-sovereign identity over decentralized networks as sharing multiple IDs may lead to security concerns and data breaches. Since blockchain enables decentralization, it eliminates the aforementioned intermediaries between any interaction and communication. Blockchain technology helps improving the existing identity management by resolving the issues of identity theft, KYC onboarding, and lack of control over personal data.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market: Segment Analysis

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

