Beauty Devices Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027 | CANDELA CORPORATION, Silk’n, TRIA BEAUTY, Curallux LLC., Termosalud, FOREO, Tech4Beauty, Koninklijke

Beauty devices market is growing with factors such as rising demand for anti-aging products and devices, increasing prevalence of skin related issue, growing technological advancement and development and extensive R&D activities for launching novel beauty devices. Further, high cost of beauty devices, side effects and allergies associated with the usage of beauty devices may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Nu Skin

CANDELA CORPORATION

Silk’n

TRIA BEAUTY

Curallux LLC.

Termosalud

FOREO

Tech4Beauty

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Lumenis

Cynosure

Sciton, Inc.

Fotona

Scopes of the Beauty Devices Market

Global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of beauty devices market is further analyzed based on further segmentation, On the basis of type, global beauty devices market is segmented into hair care devices, facial devices, skin care devices, oral care devices, and eye care devices. On the basis of application, global beauty devices market is segmented into hair, facial, skin, oral and eye. On the basis of portability, global beauty devices market is segmented into pocket-sized/ handheld device and fixed. On the basis of mode of operation, global beauty devices market is segmented into electric and battery operated and manual. On the basis of gender, global beauty devices market is segmented into female and male. On the basis of end user, global beauty devices market is segmented into commercial/ professional and domestic/ personalized/ homecare. On the basis of distribution channel, global beauty devices market is segmented into direct sales, retail and online.

Research Methodology: Global Beauty devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Healthcare Professional, Doctors, Product Manufactures

Supply Side: Service Providers, Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

