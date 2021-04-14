Basic Aromatics Market 2021| Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Basic aromatics are cyclic hydrocarbon compounds with benzene rings. Benzene, xylene, and toluene are few of the most commonly used basic aromatic compounds. They are usually non-polar and immiscible with water. Since they are mostly unreactive, they are used as solvents for other non-polar compounds. Basic aromatics are produced from crude oils, coal tar, and petroleum.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapidly growing demand for PETs and phenols used in various applications has generated significant demand for basic aromatics around the globe. The widespread uses of phenols and their derivatives in manufacturing disinfectants, household cleaners, detergents, polycarbonates, pharmaceutical drugs, herbicides, epoxy resins, phenolic resins, etc. are expected to lead to higher consumption of basic aromatics. While the prolific uses of styrene in paints and coatings and foam and film industry have also augmented the demand for global basic aromatics. The crucial role played by basic aromatic compounds such as toluene, benzene, and xylene in the production of chemicals and polymers such as paint and coating thickeners, dyes, model glues, nylon, polyester, aniline, phenol, and styrene is anticipated to create significant opportunities for basic aromatic manufacturers in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Basic Aromatics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the basic aromatics market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, and geography. The global basic aromatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading basic aromatics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global basic aromatics market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the basic aromatics market is segmented into benzene, toluene, xylene, and others. The basic aromatics market on the basis of applications is classified into terephthalic acid, ethylbenzene, cyclohexane, cumene, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global basic aromatics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The basic aromatics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the basic aromatics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the basic aromatics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the basic aromatics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the basic aromatics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for basic aromatics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the basic aromatics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the basic aromatics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

BP plc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JX Holdings

LG Chem

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

