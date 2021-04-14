Aviation analytics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global aviation analytics market is estimated at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period (2020-2027). Aviation Analytics offers software and services that assist airports to bring together their information so they can be managed in a organize and complete way by airport management. The growing competitiveness in the aviation industry is inspiring companies to install advanced data analytics to hold their market share on the universal platform. Data analytics is valuable to aviation companies to attain operational profitability and high sales. Analytical solutions, such as profitability analysis, competitive analytics, forecast analysis, reliability analytics and sales analysis, enabled companies to organize, analyze, store, and retrieve huge amounts of data regarding the markets, along with various marketing and operational tasks. Additionally, companies can keep track of customer behavior and preferences to stay ahead of the race and design their subscriptions based on organized analysis. According to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI inflow in India’s air transport sector has reached USD 2.75 billion in the period of April 2000 and March 2020. The government has permitted 100% FDI for the automatic route in regional air transport service, scheduled air transport service, and domestic scheduled passenger airline. Moreover, Aviation industry in India is anticipated to witness USD 4.99 billion investment in by 2024. The Government is proposing to invest USD 1.83 billion for airport infrastructure development as well as aviation navigation services by 2026.Also,according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), approximately 3.8 billion air travellers were recorded in 2016 and it is expected that 7.2 billion passengers would travel in 2035. However, Skilled experts are required to manage aviation analytics, as huge amount of data is generated through these analytics that need to be professionally analyzed. Hence, the lack of skilled experts is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1838
The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to existence of various aviation analytics service providers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in aircraft distributions in the region are anticipated to help in the market growth of the aviation analytics marketin the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM Corporation (US)
IFS (Sweden)
Ramco Systems (India)
Rusada (Switzerland)
SAP (Germany)
Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)
Lufthansa Technik (Germany)
General Electric (US)
Honeywell International (US)
SAP SE
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Services
Solutions
By Deployment:
On premise
Cloud
By Business Function:
Finance
Operations
Maintenance & Repair
Others
By Application:
Flight Risk Management
Fuel Management
Rout Management
Others
By end-user:
OEMs
Airlines
Airports
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ROE
APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1838
Target Audience of the Global aviation analytics market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors