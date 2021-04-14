Automotive Ultra-Capacitor Market Trends Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Market Study Report LLC: The Report 2020-2027 Global Automotive Ultra-Capacitor Market Report explores the essential factors of the Automotive Ultra-Capacitor market considering such as industry situations, market demands, market players adopted business strategies and their growth scenario. The Global Automotive Ultra-Capacitor market has been separated by this report based on the key players profiles, Type, Application and Regions.

Global Automotive Ultra-Capacitor Market Size is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive ultra-capacitors are the integral energy sources that provide rapid bursts of energy through peak power requirements. They are generally outfitted into vehicles to carry-out the start-stop function, which shuts off the engine of vehicle during a stop and starts the vehicle’s engine when the brake is discharged, which results in better fuel-efficiency.

Also, the main use of automotive ultra-capacitor is to boost vehicle performance by lessening harmful gas emissions and improving fuel consumption of vehicle. Furthermore, automotive ultra-capacitors are more efficient than conventional batteries since they facilitate higher power to the engine and expand battery load and enable the vehicle manufacturers to extend battery life and reduce vehicle weight. Therefore, the rising concern on reducing gas emission and improving fuel efficiency of vehicle, increasing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicle, and surge in production of passenger car and commercial vehicles are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the Carbon Brief Organization, the Government of India has undertaken to reduce the concentration of its carbon emission by 33-35 percent and accelerate the renewable energy generation capacity to 40 percent by the year 2030. Similarly, as per the Electric Vehicle Initiative, the automotive industry of Japan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission through around 80% creating from electric vehicles by native automakers until 2050. Thus, the rise in initiatives to significantly decline the carbon emission from the environment is contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of automotive ultracapacitor is one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Maxwell Technologies

Skeleton Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Nesscap Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Hitachi AIC Inc.

ELNA America Inc.

Ioxus Inc.

Yunasko Ltd.

Nichicon Corporation

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Ultra-Capacitor market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand or penetration of premium and electric vehicle, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in production of passenger vehicles and luxury cars coupled with stringent government norms about environment-concern and vehicle safety in the developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Ultra-Capacitor market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Start-stop Operation

Regenerative Braking System

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

