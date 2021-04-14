Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends and Future Scenario by 2027

In 2017, the glass segment dominated the global automotive sunroof market in terms of revenue, in the material type category. However, the fabric segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018‐2025).

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5035

Based on vehicle type, the gasoline-powered vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2018‐“2025). The automotive sunroof market signifies a promising future for the technological industry.

The global automotive sunroof market was valued at $6,384.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $13,553.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/103361

The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the adoption of this technology, particularly in the developing regions. The companies have been adopting innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovated product offerings.

High integration & maintenance cost, low penetration of sunroof in low segment vehicles, and incidents of shattering & crushing of sunroofs are some of the major restraining factors of this market.

Increasing penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles across the globe and surging sales of automotive vehicles ensure emerging growth opportunities for this market worldwide. These features offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive sunroof market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5035

Rise in Demand for Safety, Comfort, and Convenience Features-

The growth in demand for safety, comfort, and aesthetic features has led to several technological advancements in vehicles, such as an installation of sunroofs that allow better air circulation; for example, AGC Automotive developed glazing technologies, which highly reduce noise and increase thermal comfort in summer for a more pleasant journey. Moreover, technology is developed to remove fog or frost from the windows to enhance visibility in all weather conditions with better illumination, which subsequently increases comfort level of passengers.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research