Automotive Carbon Fiber Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market is valued at approximately USD 1.19 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The recent technological developments in automotive industry has enabled the automotive manufacturers to utilize green materials or technologies that helps reduce the carbon emission level and improve the overall vehicle efficiency, thereby accelerating the demand for carbon fiber among automobile manufacturers. Further, the automotive industry mainly uses carbon fibers in high-strength lightweight components in automotive applications, as they are primarily consumed in interior and exterior parts like vents, door pillars and gas caps. Also, carbon fiber has been replacing metals in automobiles where being lightweight is necessary for fuel efficiency, therefore, automobile manufacturers has witnessed a good traction for utilizing carbon fiver in various automotive applications. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the demand for automotive carbon fiber across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight vehicle, along with introduction of fuel standards by government to improve vehicle efficiency are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the survey of European Commission, it is estimated that emission regulations mandate a mere 95Kg/Km by 2021 with another 15% reduction by 2025, and in 2030 it is expected to further see a 30% reduction from 2021. Likewise, as per the Carbon Brief Organization, the Indian Government is promising to cut the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35% by 2030. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for automotive carbon fiber, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the high cost of manufacturing automotive composite materials is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Carbon Fiber market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to utilize automotive carbon fiber material, along with the significant presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for lightweight vehicles coupled with stringent government norms concerning environment safety and emission in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Automotive Carbon Fiber market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Clearwater Composites, LLC

ACP Composites, Inc

SGL Carbon SE

Cytec Industries

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber And Composites, Inc.

Polar Manufacturing Limited

Rock West Composites

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Production Type:

Hand Layup

Resin Transfer Molding

Vacuum Infusion Processing

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

By Application:

Structural Assembly

Powertrain Components

Interiors

Exteriors

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors