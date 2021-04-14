At 15.8% CAGR, Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 7530 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Transcatheter Heart Valves market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Transcatheter Heart Valves market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Transcatheter Heart Valves market was valued at 2330 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transcatheter Heart Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transcatheter Heart Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Jude Medical

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Colibri Heart Valve

On-X Life Technologies

Jenavalve Technology

The sales volume of transcatheter heart valves is increasing across several healthcare centers due to the growing prevalence of various heart diseases such as cardio valvular diseases, mitral regurgitation, and aortic stenosis require valve replacement.

Increasing mortality due to chronic and end-stage cardiovascular diseases in the elderly population is a key concern for the healthcare providers across the world. As per the American Heart Association estimates in 2017, nearly 19.1 million deaths occur each year due to various cardiovascular diseases. In the U.S., heart disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for approximately 375,000 deaths per year.

Rising geriatric population is leading to a significant burden on the healthcare system. As per the UN estimates, the geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach over 72 million by 2022. The growth of the target population coupled with growing risk of end-stage cardiovascular diseases is expected to improve the usage of these valves. Moreover, the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries and transcatheter heart valve implantation have been strongly advocated on the basis of PARTNER I and PARTNER II clinical trials.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Transcatheter Heart Valves in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Transcatheter Heart Valves manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Transcatheter Aortic Valve

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve

Transcatheter Mitral Valve

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

