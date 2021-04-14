At 13.3% CAGR, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 31700 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market was valued at 11700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 31700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft. Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

This report focuses on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Segment by Application

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

