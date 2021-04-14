Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028
The global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 767.60 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market in terms of revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI solutions in the education sector. Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period.
The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.
The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.
Key players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Software
- Applications
- Platforms
- Hardware
- Server
- Storage
- Service
- IT service
- Business service
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Natural language processing
- Deep learning
- Artificial general intelligence (AGI)
- Machine vision
- Artificial super intelligence (ASI)
- Machine learning
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems
- Fraud analysis & investigation
- Automated customer service
- Others
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Transportation
- Education
- Telecommunications
- Media & entertainment
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Construction
- Information technology
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….