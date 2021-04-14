Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Virtual Learning Environment Smart Content Intelligent Tutoring Systems Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) K-12 Education Higher Education Corporate Learning



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



