APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market Latest Developments, Regional Demand and Competitive Analysis with Top Companies-Danaher, Sekisui Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, bioMérieux SA, EKF Diagnostics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd

Point-of-care testing (POCT) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 12.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries will help in driving the growth of the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

The major players covered in the report Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Sekisui Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, bioMérieux SA, EKF Diagnostics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory, Beckman Coulter, Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical, Chembio Diagnostics Systems, Inc., Quidel Corporation and Sienco, Inc among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The major factors driving the growth of the point-of-care testing (POCT) market are increasing number of liver, kidney diseases and emerging technologies of point-of-care testing (POCT).

In May 2019, Backman Coulter, Inc. had introduced total laboratory automation solution that sets new standard for turnaround time. This automation solution services will help in getting good quality results and will improve laboratory operations. This will help the company in setting new standard of quality services and hence will help in generating more revenue in future.

In December 2017, Sekisui Diagnostics has announced to distribute the Mesa Biotech Point of care molecular system for Flu A/Flu B. It helps physicians with rapid infectious disease diagnosis at the point of care with increased sensitivity. Thus, this will help the company in more revenue generation.

Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for point-of-care testing (POCT) in China region has the highest market share followed by Japan and India. Market leader is F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd with the market share of 22.12%. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing point-of-care testing products.

In June 2014, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd had launched a fully automated urine testing analyzer which can process more than one thousand urine samples per day. The major goal of the company is to focus on the development of digital examination in testing and to provide higher quality solutions to the laboratories. This launch helped the company to broaden its product portfolio of urinalysis.

Market Segmentation: APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market

The APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market is segmented on the basis of product, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user and geography.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into 13 major segments which includes blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

Based on prescription mode, the APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

