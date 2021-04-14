Antifungal Drugs Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2027: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

The global antifungal drugs market is expected to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections. Rising prevalence of fungal infections and fungal diseases is one of the most significant factors anticipated to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Though most of the infections caused by fungus are non-fatal in nature but cause great inconvenience in the people suffering from it and as a result would require proper medication for their cure.

An increase in the level of disposable income of the people coupled with increasing awareness towards healthy well-being is likely to boost the growth of the market in the future. An increase in the population of people with weak immunity who are vulnerable to fungal infection and an increase in the elderly population are also forecasted to drive the market in the future.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antifungal Drugs business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Antifungal Drugs market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Antifungal Drugs market, focusing on companies such as

Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott, Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma Inc. among others.

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Antifungal Drugs market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Antifungal Drugs market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global antifungal drugs market on the basis of drug class, dosage form, indication, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Azoles Voriconazole (Vfend) Posaconazole (Noxafil) Clotrimazole (Canesten) Isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) Others

Echinacandins Caspofungin (Cancidas) Micafungin (Mycamine/ Funguard) Others

Polyenes Amphotericin (AmBisome) Others

Allylamines Terbinafine (Lamisil) Others

Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid or Spray

Shampoo

Gels

Injections

Pills

Creams

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Candidiasis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Antifungal Drugs market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Antifungal Drugs market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Antifungal Drugs market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

