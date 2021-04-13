US Uterine Fibroid Market Trending USD 39,993 Mn by 2028| AstraZeneca, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, AbbVie Inc, Hologic

The U.S. Uterine Fibroids Market is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million at a CAGR of +3% by the time frame of 2021-28.

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years or menopause stage. Also called myomas, uterine fibroids aren’t associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer and almost never develop into cancer.

There are some potential harmful side effects of leaving uterine fibroids untreated, however. Harmful effects of ignoring uterine fibroids: Continued growth of fibroids can cause pelvic pain and worsen abnormal bleeding and lead to anemia. Fibroids can negatively affect fertility.

Treatment for uterine fibroids are uterine artery embolization, Radiofrequency ablation, Laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy, Hysteroscopic myomectomy, endometrial ablation.

Top Key Players:

AstraZeneca (England)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Hologic (U.S.)

Market segmentation:

On the basis of type

Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others.

On the basis of diagnosis

Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others.

On the basis of treatment

Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.

