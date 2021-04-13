Torque Vectoring Market Forecast to 2027 – Eaton Corporation Plc, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Dana Incorporated, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, The Timken Company, GKN Plc, and Prodrive

Torque Vectoring is a kind of technology used in automobiles. The technology performs the fundamental activities of usual differential and transmit the torque independently to each wheels. . Rising concern for the vehicle safety and dynamics among the users is driving the torque vectoring market. With the development of better and advance safety measures for premium as well as other commercial vehicles, the torque vectoring market is growing in the current scenario.

However, cost associated with the active and dynamic torque vectoring systems is high which increases the overhead structure of the business and therefore is considered as one of a restraining factors responsible to hinder the growth of torque vectoring market. On the other hand, with an introduction of better technology in the torque vectoring, the market is anticipated to boost. Also, with an increase in the use of electric vehicles and luxury vehicles such as SUVs, off-highway vehicles the torque vectoring market is expected to have more growth opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Major Players in the market are: Eaton Corporation Plc, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Dana Incorporated, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, The Timken Company, GKN Plc, and Prodrive

Global Torque Vectoring Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Passive Torque Vectoring System (Ptvs), and Active Torque Vectoring System (Atvs)); Propulsion (Rear-Wheel Drive (Rwd), Front-Wheel Drive (Fwd), and All-Wheel Drive (Awd)); Electric Vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle)

Order a Copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT00002317/

