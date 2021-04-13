The Rail Greases Market is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.4% From 2019 To 2027

According to our latest market study on “Global Rail Greases Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Lithium Grease, Calcium Grease, and Other Grease), Application (Railway Vehicle Elements, Railway Track Elements, Switches and Fish Plates, Curve Rails, and Screw and Bolts), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 341.37 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 420.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Grease is solid or semi-solid lubricating oil. It usually comprises mineral oil and thickeners such as calcium-based soap and lithium-based soaps. Greases may also contain additional lubricating particles, such as molybdenum disulfide, graphite, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Different types of greases combine the lubricating properties of oils with added stickiness, which allows the lubricant to adhere to the surfaces better. Grease possesses characteristic feature such as high initial viscosity, which make it frictional. For rails, greases can be used in mechanisms where lubrication is required frequently and where lubricating oil does not stay for long. Greases act as a sealant to avert ingress of water and incompressible materials. Grease is also being used for maintenance of various rail elements such as railway axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, pantographs and railway track components, as it prevents entry of contaminants or loss of lubricant.

Railway vehicle elements such as axles & wheels, bearings & chains, brake elements, interior components, and pantographs need frequent maintenance and lubrication for smooth running and high performance. Applying greases on wheels offer various benefits such as it reduces labor costs, extends repair intervals, and reduces lubricant consumption. Using greases for railway vehicle elements offers various operation benefits such as increases equipment reliability, reduces unplanned downtime, reduces energy and fuel consumption, and improves equipment profitability. Moreover, greases can help in saving energy and reducing noise. The axle box bearing of a vehicle-track system is an important component of a railway and train bogie, which bears a variety of complicated stochastic loads between the track and bogie. The reliability and service life of axle box bearings can influence railway safety. Grease plays a major part in the lubrication of railway axlebox bearings as lubrication failures in axle box bearings can lead to accidents, such as hot axle cutting and bearing burnout. Apart from this, greases are also used in other railway components such as track components, brakes, and interior components. Greases used in the railway track components are designed to minimize friction, reduce temperature, and prevent wear between wheel flange and rails.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA., BP Australia Pty Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), SKF Group, FUCHS, Chevron Corporation, Klüber Lubrication and Sinopec Corp. are among the well-established players in the global rail greases market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rail Greases Market

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread around the globe at a fast pace. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and material industry are one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as Asia Pacific and North America is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.

The Report Includes the Segmentation of the Global Rail Greases Market as Follows:

By Product Type

Lithium Grease

Calcium Grease

Other Grease

By Application

Railway Vehicle Elements

Railway Track Elements

Switches and Fish Plates

Curve Rails

Screw and Bolts

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



