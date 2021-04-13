Tactical Data Link Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global Tactical Data Link Market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of advanced warfare solutions and technologies, rising demand for improved interoperability between military forces, and increasing concerns regarding security threats and terrorist attacks are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global tactical data link market. Tactical data link solution offers secured communication service through radio waves or cables.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Tactical Data Link market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Tactical Data Link industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

Key players in the market include L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Air-based Sea-based Land-based Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Command & Control Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) Electronic Warfare Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Software Hardware



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Tactical Data Link market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Tactical Data Link market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Tactical Data Link market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

